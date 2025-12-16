The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anjali Deodhar's avatar
Anjali Deodhar
1h

There is nothing in this world (well, except maybe one thing! ) that will give me greater pleasure than to see this awful Speaker faceplanting over and over again! And in hope every time he does that, he lands in horseshit!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TomD's avatar
TomD
1h

These discharge petitions feel like petit mal impeachments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture