Rich Larson's avatar
Rich Larson
6m

Glad the Church is mounting an opposition. They should have done this before the election - Trump’s deportation policy was central to his campaign.

Drranni1's avatar
Drranni1
5m

Thanks for this article. I think Catholic Church stance also reflects biblical teaching. There are many passages in the Bible how we are supposed to treat “strangers” and “sojourners” among us like “love them as yourself.” A priest recently said that ICE grabbing people in church parking lots is “against the Gospel.”

