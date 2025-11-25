The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LaVerne Wheeler's avatar
LaVerne Wheeler
30m

I am sure Congress will sincerely appreciate your reference to them as "lawmakers", which infers those who create legislation. Precious little of that has happened for an entire year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
43mEdited

I refuse to let Joe squash my fantasy of a mid-session powershift in Congress. While I doubt any one Republican would ever let themselves be the straw that broke the camel's back, I could see a half dozen or so making a pact that they're all leaving together. It'd be like a firing squad where one shooter always has a blank, allowing all the shooters to believe that they're the one who fired a blank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture