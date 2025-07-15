The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Berghuis's avatar
Judith Berghuis
4m

I don't think our esteemed Senator, Susan Collins will even find herself concerned. She'll just vote yes and move on to the next item.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Perry's avatar
Catherine Perry
6m

Of course they will. Anyone who has any doubts has been asleep at the wheel for the last 6mo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture