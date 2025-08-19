A protester outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur on July 18, 2025 holds up a placard during a demonstration against Nick Adams, Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Malaysia. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

NICK ADAMS, THE MASCULINITY HOBBYIST and naturalized immigrant from Australia whom President Donald Trump nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, appears to be toning down his macho online persona as it grows likelier that he will be confirmed as a key diplomat in the Asia-Pacific region.

Adams’s nomination confounded lawmakers and experts, which is saying a lot: Everyone who has been paying attention to Trump’s nominees, from his cabinet to lower-level appointed positions, has become accustomed to an endless succession of horribly unqualified and in some cases almost comically inept individuals receiving influential administration posts. But Adams has roiled even the most cynical and pessimistic observers of the Trump administration. No one is upset enough for his nomination to be at real risk, of course—relatively few Trump nominations requiring Senate approval have been withdrawn, and no nominees have been outright rejected in the Senate yet. But Adams is so ostentatiously buffoonish, and so obviously unqualified, that the senators tasked with overseeing his confirmation process are a bit perplexed.

The Asia-Pacific region is the setting of some of the United States’ greatest foreign policy challenges of the coming decade. Malaysia is one of several countries with overlapping claims over parts of the South China Sea, where about a third of global maritime trade passes; much of this trade goes through the narrow Strait of Malacca off the Malay coast, which offers the shortest route between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In recent years, Chinese incursions into Malaysian waters and airspace have created disruptions for the latter country, which cannot respond effectively without relying on its partner nations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but ASEAN remains divided over what approach to take to the issue of China’s growing belligerence. Malaysia also recently became subject to new 19 percent tariffs from the United States and remains under the threat of a 300 percent duty on semiconductors and chips, which account for a large share of Malaysian exports to the United States; because of the scale of growth-fueling American investment in the country, its leaders have refrained from retaliating. And in the background of Malaysia’s specific challenges, there is the dark and growing possibility of a Chinese land invasion of Taiwan.

Adams has given little indication of what he thinks about this complex set of issues. Instead, he generally prefers to post about the greatness of President Donald J. Trump, the weakness of “woke” Democrats, garden-variety culture-war issues, and his fondness for Hooters, which has yet to expand its franchise to the country where the masculinity performer has been nominated to serve as ambassador on behalf of the United States of America. (Hooters is serving customers in Taipei, however, which could help clarify the stakes of regional politics in a way that uniquely suits Adams’s interests.)

After Trump nominated Adams, senators on the Foreign Relations Committee expressed confusion and even outrage that Adams got the nod.

“I think we’re used to ambassadorships being given on the basis of politics, but this is over the line—this guy’s not ready for prime time,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) told me in July. “This is serious business. The Asia-Pacific region is incredible for our national security and our economy, and I’m not sure that this guy could walk you through the basics of Asia or specifically Malaysia.”

Curiously, after being nominated in July, Adams stopped posting entirely about what was once his favorite subject: Hooters. He only posted about steaks once. I was starting to wonder if someone needed to arrange for a wellness check at the enormous house in which Adams lives alone. But last Friday brought this tetchy early-morning post:

Adams’s post appeared to be intended as a response to a burgeoning problem in the country to which Trump was assigning him to serve as ambassador. It turns out that nominating a right-wing internet personality most famous for his enthusiasm for buxom waitresses carrying hot wings and beer to become the foremost representative and advocate of American interests to a foreign country isn’t just an American problem; it’s also incredibly insulting to that country, which is expected to host him and the U.S. mission there for at least the next several years.

According to the Guardian, former members of the Malaysian government have begun urging the Trump administration to withdraw Adams’s nomination.

Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin have both urged the government to oppose his posting. Malaysia “should not be treated as a dumping ground for ideological firebrands and partisan influencers,” Zaid said, adding that Adams’ nomination “would not be a gesture of goodwill-it would be an insult.” Transport minister Anthony Loke, who is the secretary-general of DAP, a member of the national unity government, will also oppose Adams’ appointment, according to local media, which reported his party planned to issue a statement on the matter.

In addition to his frequent social posts about steaks, Hooters, and wokeness, Adams has a very public history of aggressive support for Israel. This is also contributing to his poor reception in Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country that firmly supports the Palestinian cause.

Adams did not respond to a request for comment. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement, “The Trump administration stands by all of the President’s nominees, including Nick Adams, who is highly qualified to serve as United States Ambassador to Malaysia.”

Given the comfortable Republican majority in the Senate, there are very few things that can sink a Trump nominee. Even so, Adams could still become the rare example of a Trump nominee who folds. His opponents both at home and overseas are certainly doing their best to keep the prolific poster away from this new post.

You know I always wanted to pretend I was an architect

San Rafael, California

Government buildings come in two varieties: dull, and beautiful. Think of the contrast between the weathered chunks of raw concrete that are home to various government agencies across Washington and the grand, ornate U.S. Capitol Building just down the road.

While in San Rafael, California this past weekend, I stopped by the Marin County Civic Center, which is in my opinion the coolest government building in the United States. Take a look at some of these lines and colors:

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1962, three years after his death, the complex sticks out along the 101 freeway. The civic center boasts so many midcentury design details that it can give you the impression you’ve wandered into a movie set. The light fixtures are bubbly and groovy while the drinking fountains are flanked by sharp but harmless guardrails. There are even rows of pay phones along the walls, strengthening the feeling that you’ve been dislocated in time.

The building mimics the north Bay Area landscape. The tan façade represents the yellow straw hills, the blue roof is the same shade as the California sky on a clear day, and the golden spire on the eastern edge is a ray of sunshine. The gently arched glass of the arcade roof allows in so much natural light that every picture you snap comes out perfect, and even a casual stroll to traffic court feels like a walk under the loving eye of God.

The center is quite different from your average government building. It isn’t a grand homage to the past in the Federal style, such as you find all over the East Coast. Instead, it presents an optimistic vision of a healthy and prosperous future—at least as Americans of the 1960s saw it.

It’s easy to take sites of architectural beauty for granted if you first encountered them near where you were raised. Touring the Marin County Civic Center helped me appreciate it in new ways. I recommend stopping by if you’re ever in the area. Send me your photos if you do.

