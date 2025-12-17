The Bulwark

Why Did Susie Wiles Do These Interviews?

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Dec 17, 2025
Sarah Longwell, JVL, and Tim Miller discuss the jaw-dropping Vanity Fair interviews Susie Wiles gave to Vanity Fair and what they reveal about how Trumpworld actually operates, the Epstein and Maxwell fallout, the backlash to Trump’s remarks about Rob Reiner, MAGA’s internal fractures, Elon Musk’s role in dismantling USAID, and why this moment feels different from past Trump controversies.

