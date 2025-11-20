The Bulwark

Has Epstein Stopped the Trump 2028 Train?

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Nov 20, 2025
Trump’s awful month keeps getting worse: the botched Comey indictment, the Epstein files exploding, Trump snapping at reporters, and signs that the MAGA machine isn’t running like it used to. JVL, Sarah, and Tim talk about the panic inside Trumpworld, the fallout from his dictator cosplay with MBS, and why the movement suddenly looks shakier than it has in years.

