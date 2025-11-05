The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Voters Everywhere Strike Back Against Trumpism

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Nov 05, 2025
∙ Paid

In the first major set of elections of Donald Trump’s second term, voters deliver a rebuke to Trumpism. Democrats win gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race in New York City after Trump endorses Andrew Cuomo. JVL, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller react on Election Night to what these results mean in the fight against MAGA, assess the leverage Democrats may have gained in the government shutdown debate and take stock of the political landscape a year out from the 2026 midterms.

