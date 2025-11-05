Voters Everywhere Strike Back Against Trumpism

In the first major set of elections of Donald Trump’s second term, voters deliver a rebuke to Trumpism. Democrats win gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race in New York City after Trump endorses Andrew Cuomo. JVL, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller react on Election Night to what these results mean in the fight against MAGA, assess the leverage Democrats may have gained in the government shutdown debate and take stock of the political landscape a year out from the 2026 midterms.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.