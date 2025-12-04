The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Mike Johnson’s Speakership Is Hanging by Dental Floss

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Dec 04, 2025
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL get through a chaotic week in Trump’s Washington: Elise Stefanik and Mike Johnson tearing each other apart, Hegseth’s shifting alibis for a possible war crime, Trump nodding off while his cabinet members freelance policy, and a fresh round of immigration extremism that targets even legal residents. They also discuss population-collapse warnings, the “narco-terror” fantasy, JD Vance’s pathetic theatrics, and Tim’s interview with Olivia Nuzzi.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

