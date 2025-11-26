The Bulwark

Why Trump’s “Enemies” Keep Winning

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Nov 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Trump’s revenge crusade is collapsing in real time. Botched prosecutions, clown-car legal teams, foreign bot armies propping up MAGA influencers, and a GOP in full-blown identity crisis. JVL, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller talk about Trump’s latest humiliations, the Marjorie Taylor Greene detonation, the Mamdani Oval Office shocker, and the wild bot-farm revelations shaking the right. Oh and Trump looks like he can’t walk.

Just another week!

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

