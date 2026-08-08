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Matt Bryant's avatar
Matt Bryant
16h

Thank you General, for so many reasons.

I didn't expect to find myself weeping on this Saturday morning!

God bless these heroic families.

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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
16h

" my wife was there to meet me. We hadn’t seen each other since the deployment began. After a hug, she gave me the best advice I ever received when talking to families."

General, your wife has a million times more smarts, judgment, empathy, and commonsense than the incompetent leadership of the Pentagon. Trump, the SecDrunk, and the clowns they have at the top running the debacle in Iran have no plans, no strategy, no organization whatsoever.

They use the sailors and army members like little plastic toy soldiers with no consideration of their wellbeing, safety, or ability to do the mission. Because the dopes in charge have no clue what the mission is.

So Trump puts the ships on station without a thought of what they should do or how long they should do it. It's a failure of leadership and it's a betrayal of our men and women in uniform.

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