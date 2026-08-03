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Matt Bryant's avatar
Matt Bryant
2h

Excellent reporting Kim!

Supreme Court aside, the Judiciary seems to be our only functional branch of government these days. Thank you for this important historical context. And good on Hawaii!

I just saw a headline that Cornyn and Blanche have worked out a deal. Glad I chose to read your uplifting article instead...

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Cassandra Columbia's avatar
Cassandra Columbia
1h

Wow! Good for them. Thanks for this post!

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