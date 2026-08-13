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The Bulwark Daily

Adam Kinzinger: The United States of Dystopia

What a way to run a country: ICE thugs will soon have special gloves that deliver an electric shock to people they’re trying to detain; D.C.

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Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
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What a way to run a country: ICE thugs will soon have special gloves that deliver an electric shock to people they’re trying to detain; D.C. residents have to contend with National Guard troops on their streets because the president likes fascist theater; and sailors who’ve been at sea for more than 250 days—for a war that no one understands—are trying to kill themselves by jumping overboard. Plus: Most of the media is ignoring that Republicans are running nutso candidates all over the place, Karoline Leavitt has been a pretty talented liar, and what did Trump smell like when he emerged from the catering cart?

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.

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