The Bulwark

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Teresa McCarthy's avatar
Teresa McCarthy
31m

We have 7 splits and in our house. Three bedrooms, the family room, front room, and two more in the basement. There were decades we didn’t need that in Seattle, but we do now. So we spent a ton to have it done, but it was 1000% worth it.

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JoAnne Gatti-Petito's avatar
JoAnne Gatti-Petito
28m

Air conditioning is responsible for the population growth in the southern states.

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