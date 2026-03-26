Al Gore: Trump Has Made a Historic Mistake

For nearly 50 years, since the Ayatollah seized power in Iran and took Americans hostage, the U.S. has known that the regime could single-handedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Trump was reportedly warned of this threat, but the failed casino owner blew it off. And now Iran unilaterally controls 20% of the world’s oil supply and an even higher percentage of the fertilizer inventory. But the former vice president tells Tim that Trump’s judgment has been even worse on climate change. On the 20th anniversary of “An Inconvenient Truth,” Gore discusses how the rest of the global economy has ‘miraculously’ responded to the climate threat. He also gives high marks to Mamdani, explains Trump’s use of fear, shares details about his relationship with Clinton—and how his actions after the 2000 election inspired Mike Pence on Jan. 6.

Former Vice President Al Gore joins Tim Miller.



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