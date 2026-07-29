JVL and Robert Kagan: Marco and Miller Go Full Fascist

Tim’s back next week but in the meantime enjoy this ad-free preview of The Bulwark Podcast—today with JVL and Robert Kagan. Upgrade to watch the full show—ad free—and join the Bulwark community in the comments.

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At a little-noticed conference on political violence a couple of weeks ago, Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller employed the dehumanizing rhetoric of the Soviets and Nazi mastermind Joseph Goebbels to attack the left. And while they might want us to think they were just talking about the DSA, it sure seems that they meant Democrats generally—including those who might be legitimately protesting Trump's efforts to try to steal an election. Plus: Iran is not acting like it fears the United States, Lindsey Graham probably did more harm than good, and the Fauci drama is the latest example of the MAGA double standard about telling the truth.

Bob Kagan joins guest host JVL.

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