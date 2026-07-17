Nicolle Wallace: The Sore Loser Is Trying to Ruin Our Elections

The one presidential election Trump lost was when he was in power and in charge of election integrity. Still, Trump is asking his supporters to believe the most preposterous lie yet: The elections run by Democrats in '16 and '24 were legitimate, but the election he oversaw wasn't. And he seems determined to take matters to the breaking point ahead of the midterms. Plus: Never forget that Jack Smith charged Trump with fraud for knowingly lying about his loss to Biden, the real TDS is continuing to claim the 2020 election was stolen, Lindsey Graham damaged our democracy, and why has Merrick Garland stayed silent through all the purges at the DOJ and FBI?



MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod

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