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Bill Kristol and Ro Khanna: The Governments Acting with Impunity

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

The Trump administration is going full speed ahead on its authoritarian project to intimidate the media and the business world—and to gun people down in the streets. And in Israel, Netanyahu is allowing settler militias to run amok in the West Bank, killing Palestinians and destroying their villages and property. Rep. Khanna joins Tim to describe his own personal encounter with the private armed groups near Hebron. Plus, the mixed legacy of Lindsey Graham, Trump is trying to pretend he didn't sign a deal giving Iran management of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Dems have a real chance to weaken Todd Blanche and the whole administration.

Bill Kristol and Rep. Ro Khanna join Tim Miller.

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