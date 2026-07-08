Alex Wagner: ICE Is Still Killing People

Roughly 2,000 people a day are being swept up by ICE and put in subhuman conditions. And Stephen Miller's quotas likely contributed to the recent tragic deaths of two immigrants. Meanwhile, Graham Platner is still holding the Democratic Party hostage. What lessons can be learned for Democrats who went along with this walking red flag? Also, the Republicans' McConnell story is not convincing, man baby POTUS had some ridiculous demands at NATO, and Susan Collins helped fund the gulags. And on a more silly note: Was Taylor's wedding tacky? And should Tim and Alex do a sex podcast?



Alex Wagner joins Tim Miller.



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