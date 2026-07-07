Piers Morgan: Polishing Trump's Turds

After being a guest on Piers' show numerous times, Tim gets a chance to pin him down for answers. Like, how could he have ever thought Trump in his second term was ready to be a "great president?" And even though Piers is now critical of Trump's tariffs and the war he started in Iran, he still thinks the verdict is out on Trump's obvious corruption—and whether the man can evolve and change the course of his presidency. Plus: Mark Hertling discusses the Air Force major who called for the impeachment of Trump and Vance as well as POTUS's confusion over the role of NATO.



Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling and Piers Morgan join Tim Miller.



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