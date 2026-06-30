David French: The Birthright Citizenship Ruling Should've Been 9-0

SCOTUS did manage, for now, to stop Trump from recreating the American republic, but four of the court's justices believe that the fundamental law of birthright citizenship in the Constitution can just be repealed—along with the very nature of what American citizenship means. But overall, while Trump had some big wins from the Supreme Court this term, he also had massive losses. David runs down some of the latest rulings with Tim. Plus: Mamdani doesn't think the Constitution should be changed so he can run for POTUS (David thinks he's wrong), Platner is not winning over white working-class voters, Dems need a bigger tent but there have to be lines the party won't cross, and the DOJ is (mostly) losing its immigration protest cases.



David French joins Tim Miller.



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