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The Bulwark Daily

Sarah Longwell: Dems, Go on Offense FFS

Watch now | When Graham Platner’s campaign was imploding, Republicans made sure to hang him around every Democrat’s neck.

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When Graham Platner’s campaign was imploding, Republicans made sure to hang him around every Democrat's neck. Now, Democrats need to make Republicans own Rep. Max Miller, the alleged violent domestic abuser. That definitely includes Neverland Ranch fan Mike Lawler. Plus: Tim reads from the mailbag, more and more focus group voters are seeing that Trump only cares about his vanity projects, Joe Rogan does not seem to be following the news, Woke 1 got some things wrong but not "Abolish ICE," Sarah is sounding kind of left on healthcare, and Bill K is mayor of The Bulwark.

Sarah Longwell joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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