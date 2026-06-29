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John Dickerson: When the Media Helps Rewrite Reality

Tim Miller's avatar
John Dickerson's avatar
Tim Miller and John Dickerson
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

The most powerful person in the world repeatedly creates his own narrative about a news event despite what we can see and hear with our own eyes and our own ears. Media organizations that don’t fight like hell in response are failing at doing their most basic job—and they’re failing the country and our democracy as well. That’s what CBS News did when it settled Trump’s frivolous “60 Minutes” lawsuit and when it tried to change the story of the Minneapolis protests to benefit Trump. Plus, Dems are on the cusp of a big fight, the Iran war is being fought on social media and on the weekend, aiming to live a life of value and meaning, Ossoff is deploying a clever strategy, and why isn’t the left talking about climate change?

John Dickerson joins Tim Miller from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

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