Jane Coaston: Trump's Racism Notches Another Win

The "eating the cats and dogs" blood libel worked so well that SCOTUS agreed to end humanitarian protections for Haitians. Justice Alito, who complained about the way Italian-Americans were depicted in "The Sopranos" just couldn't see any racism in Trump's repeated disparagement of Haiti or its immigrants. By the way, Megyn Kelly: You didn't do anything to build this country. And while JD thinks NIxon's Watergate crimes are now no big deal, the federal government just sentenced an American to 30 years in prison for moving anarchist zines out of his home. Plus, Jane's nostalgia theory explains why Vanilla Ice thinks the early 90s were the best era, Usha has emerged as a comedy queen, the white male obsession with Caitlin Clark, and the men who can't quit blaming the 19th Amendment for the country's ills.

Jane Coaston joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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