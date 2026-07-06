Bill Kristol: Trump Wants All-out Kleptocracy

POTUS went on a stock buying spree the day before he paused some of his tariffs last year. The markets rebounded on his tariffs' reversal. On Monday, Trump from the Oval Office encouraged Americans to buy stock in Dell, a company he's heavily invested in. And he defended his children having access to insider information because of his presidency. This is Putin-grade corruption. Meanwhile, McMorrow's withdrawal from the Michigan Senate race shows Tim was right about the risks of encouraging factional fighting among Dems. Plus: Michael Cohen has always worn a "for sale" sign, and is there any experience in America that Trump hasn't tried to ruin? Go Team USA.



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



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