Ben Wittes: Talk About America in Decline

Trump had to take two Air Force ones to the NATO summit in Turkey: his new bling hand-me-down from Qatar that he wanted to show off and the old baby blue one which he had to use to fly safely home—given the war in neighboring Iran. And at the FBI, Kash Patel’s thievery of taxpayer resources has gotten so out of hand, even Chuck Grassley wants answers. Plus: Ukraine has created panic in Russia (which has Trump rethinking which side he wants to root for), Dems should be highlighting the massive military waste in Iran, and Ben invites the public to test-run his new giant database of government records. Oh, and baby elephants are the best.



Ben Wittes joins Tim Miller.



Show notes:

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