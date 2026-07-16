Michael Steele: Tripped up by Their Own Lies

The men serving Trump are so used to getting away with punking people, including too many members of the media, that they sometimes walk into a trap they don't see coming, and the truth slips out. Like Todd Blanche—Trump's personal attorney masquerading as acting AG—having to own the fact that he collaborated with Ghislaine Maxwell to protect Trump. Or Jay Clayton, the DNI nominee, showing that he has zero self-worth and that he's ready to do anything to help POTUS try to steal the election in the fall. Plus, the administration has too much of an obsession with d*icks—and trying to rewrite African-American history as well. And parents with young kids be warned: Vance has an issue with eating corn dogs and has an odd reaction to Biden licking an ice cream cone.

Michael Steele joins Tim Miller.

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