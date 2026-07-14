The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Pete Buttigieg: Time for Radical Change

Tim Miller's avatar
Pete Buttigieg's avatar
Tim Miller and Pete Buttigieg
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Democrats tend to defend the institutions that Trump is tearing apart, but Pete Buttigieg says the party should be focusing on the bigger, deeper structural problems the country is facing and the need for political reform. The kind of radical institutional changes he’d like to see include: expanding SCOTUS and the House of Representatives, statehood for Washington, D.C., and directly electing the president by popular vote. Plus, Pete gets candid about the “most fucked-up thing” that’s ever happened to his family, the big opportunity for Dems in Iowa in November, and Pete’s stumping for candidates in places where Fox News reigns.

Pete Buttigieg joined Tim Miller in Des Moines.

Leave a comment

Show notes:

Here is a list provided by Pete Buttigieg of candidates he has endorsed in the 2026 election cycle:

The Bulwark Podcast Show Notes July 14, 2026 Pete Buttigieg’s Candidate Endorsements As Of July 14, 2026
157KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. New shows drop each weekday afternoon. If you like the show, leave a comment and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen. Add The Bulwark Podcast to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture