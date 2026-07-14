Pete Buttigieg: Time for Radical Change

Democrats tend to defend the institutions that Trump is tearing apart, but Pete Buttigieg says the party should be focusing on the bigger, deeper structural problems the country is facing and the need for political reform. The kind of radical institutional changes he’d like to see include: expanding SCOTUS and the House of Representatives, statehood for Washington, D.C., and directly electing the president by popular vote. Plus, Pete gets candid about the “most fucked-up thing” that’s ever happened to his family, the big opportunity for Dems in Iowa in November, and Pete’s stumping for candidates in places where Fox News reigns.

Pete Buttigieg joined Tim Miller in Des Moines.

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Show notes:

Here is a list provided by Pete Buttigieg of candidates he has endorsed in the 2026 election cycle:

The Bulwark Podcast Show Notes July 14, 2026 Pete Buttigieg’s Candidate Endorsements As Of July 14, 2026 157KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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