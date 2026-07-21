Joe Scarborough: MAGA Doesn't Get America

Ronald Reagan said it best: One of the greatest sources of America's greatness are the people drawn to the country from every corner of the globe, who become American and keep the country young, vital, and modern. But Trump and Stephen Miller are sticking to their absolutist deportation plan without regard to history or its political cost. Meanwhile, we are learning in real time that our trillion-dollar weapons systems are (sometimes) no match for Iran's drones—and that the regime can't resist the opportunity to humiliate another U.S. president. Plus, Laura Ingraham spoke truth, Bibi has turned Americans against Israel, Testosterone Pete is making the Pentagon look weak, and the joy of MAGA tears over The Odyssey.



Joe Scarborough joins guest host Sam Stein.





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