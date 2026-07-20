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Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol: We're Governed by Broken Men

Sarah Longwell's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sarah Longwell and William Kristol
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump tried to steal the limelight and the valor of Spain at the World Cup, even as more troops died overseas; Stephen Miller regularly encourages ICE to be violent while Pete Hegseth pushes soldiers to be macho bullies. The leaders in this country are men with no center and no core. Now with the arrest of the Tate brothers in Miami, Trump gets a chance to extend his record of standing by sex pests and assaulters. Plus: Iran and the U.S. are dangerously escalating the war, ICE is going even more rogue, Maine Dems have a replacement for Platner, and generic ballot polling suggests voters aren't necessarily gravitating to Democrats—and the noisy DSA may have a lot to do with that.

Bill Kristol joins special guest host Sarah Longwell.

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