Bill Kristol and John Heilemann: Taking a Wrecking Ball to the Military
Not only has our lousy commander-in-chief allowed the country’s missile inventory to be dramatically depleted, Hegseth’s politicized hiring and firing of officers has come home to roost and is doing real damage to the military as an institution.
Not only has our lousy commander-in-chief allowed the country's missile inventory to be dramatically depleted, Hegseth's politicized hiring and firing of officers has come home to roost and is doing real damage to the military as an institution. Meanwhile, Zelensky says he'll show Trump proof that Russia is helping Iran in the war, and Laura Loomer has done an about-face and now says she's on Ukraine’s side. Plus, the wet, hot DSA summer hits its peak in the Michigan Senate race, Bibi is going to try to save his hide, and Republicans in swing districts have been given the all-clear to distance themselves from Trump.
Bill Kristol joins guest host John Heilemann.
Show notes:
The NYT on the diminished stockpile of Patriot antimissile interceptors
Bill's "Bulwark on Sunday" with Epstein survivor, Dani Bensky
Andrew on Trump bombing at the White House Correspondents Dinner
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