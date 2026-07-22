David Frum and JVL: Iran Is Going to Make Trump Eat It

Trump keeps promising more bombs and bigger explosions in Iran, but the regime knows he’s just trying to disguise his retreat. And the Iranians are not going to back down until the whole world can see that they beat Trump. Meanwhile, in the middle of a war that is ostensibly about stopping Iran from getting a nuke, POTUS just cut a deal with the Saudis for their own nuclear program. Plus: The failure of Republican senators to stand up to Trump may be out of fear of his voters, and are the American people or our political system more to blame for what ails the country?



David Frum joins guest host Jonathan V. Last.





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