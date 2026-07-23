Sarah Longwell and Alex Seitz-Wald: The Maine Thing
In 2026, everyone who follows politics has an opinion about Maine politics.
In 2026, everyone who follows politics has an opinion about Maine politics. Here’s the thing: a lot of people in Maine think they’re wrong. So, Sarah talked to a former national political reporter who moved his family to Maine to help stand up a local paper. Former NBC News reporter Alex Seitz-Wald, now deputy editor of the Midcoast Villager, joins to discuss his transition to local journalism, the unique culture of Maine politics, and how Graham Platner’s exit from the U.S. Senate race landed with Maine voters. They also size up the new Democratic candidate, Troy Jackson, and discuss why Susan Collins has had such staying power, and how–or whether–her luck might finallt run out in 2026.
Show notes:
The front page on the most recent issue of the Midcoast Villager
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