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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2h

Jon Ossoff was great yesterday, but he still didn't ask the question I would have posed about the 2020 election. I would ask the nominees, "Do you believe that the president would rescind your nomination if you stated clearly and unequivocally that Joe Biden won the 2020 election?"

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David Gaynon's avatar
David Gaynon
2h

I wish someone had asked Blanche if he is an agent for selling pardons and if he is recieving a commission on such transactions

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