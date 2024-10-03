Anyone keyed into the Senate races this campaign cycle knows the battlegrounds: Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Montana, and maybe, just maybe, Texas. But there’s one other state we might soon be adding to that list, at least judging from the panic being expressed by the state’s Republicans: Nebraska.

Everyone expected Nebraska’s incumbent Republican senator, Deb Fischer, to cruise to re-election. But then a challenger emerged, and he’s starting to pick up momentum. Independent labor union leader Dan Osborn has raised a lot of money in recent months, and polls have tightened enough that the Cook Political Report has shifted their forecast for the race from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.”