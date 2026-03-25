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Angie "Pumps" Sullivan and Phil Gordon: The Dumbest People Are Running this Country

Tim Miller's avatar
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan's avatar
Tim Miller and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan
Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump's shamelessness has been his political superpower, but the regime in Tehran is seeing a desperate and panicked man doing the opposite of what he's said about Iran for the past decade. But his supporters at home are not likely to see the dangerous moment we are in unless or until they feel real economic pain personally. Plus, Markwayne Mullin is another shorty tough guy, the Dems don't understand our reality show politics, and how an alternate universe might look if Kamala were president and we weren't in a war.

Phil Gordon and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan join Tim Miller.

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