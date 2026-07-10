Photo Illustration by The Bulwark | Book Cover Penguin Random House

August’s Book Club pick is Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson.

Bill and Mona are both Mark Twain fans – well, who isn’t? And they thought this novel about the antebellum south would be very interesting for them and for our very history-aware audience!

Published in 1894, the novel tells the story of two boys – one born into slavery, the other the master’s son – who were switched at birth. It’s the continuation of a theme. In The Prince and the Pauper, Twain also used the switching places motif.

Bill and Mona are eager to have you join the conversation. Send your questions, comments, and thoughts to us in the comments section of this post and join us for a live show on Substack for Bulwark+ members in August.

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Programming note: Mona and Bill will discuss Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson live on Wednesday, August 12 for Bulwark+ members at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Stay tuned for details in your inbox.

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