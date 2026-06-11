Photos by Hannah Yoest, Mount Vernon Ladies Association, and Oxford University Press

Join us for another edition of The Bulwark Book Club with Mona Charen to observe America’s 250th anniversary.

July’s pick: Lindsay Chervinsky’s book, Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic.

Mona and Lindsay will be discussing the book and addressing your questions during a special edition of The Mona Charen Show the week of July 4.

Leave your questions and thoughts on the books in the comments of this post.

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Lindsay Chervinsky, presidential historian and executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon, gives a definitive look at the second president’s lasting legacy on the nation’s highest office in Making the Presidency. Details on ordering the book can be found here.