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Patricia Bax's avatar
Patricia Bax
2h

I wish Mark Hertling was Secretary of Defense. I have tremendous respect for his experience and intellect. The Fox news weekend host is a disaster for US.

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Hey Mama Warrior's avatar
Hey Mama Warrior
1h

Such a helpful article for those of us who never served, and before this regime, didn’t need to know exactly who was in charge or how and why things were done. Now I do only due to their baffling lack of qualifications, sheer incompetence and genuine fear for our country. I always appreciate Hertling’s takes. I wish we had men of experience, competence and character in charge.

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