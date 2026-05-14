Catherine Rampell and Robert Garcia: China Is Starting to Eclipse the U.S.

The Chinese have long envied America's power, influence, and market share. But after Trump's failed trade war, his attacks on allies, and the embarrassment in Iran, the view from Beijing has shifted: It now sees us as a nation in decline. Plus, inflation is creeping back up, the stock market is out of whack, new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is screwed, and the ag community is feeling the pain of Trump's policies. And for the view from the Democratic resistance, Rep. Garcia tells Tim that Dems are not finished with their own redistricting and that Gavin's greatest strength is his obsession with winning. And he says Dems are going to fight like hell to win the House so they can investigate the Trump family corruption and the Epstein case—the single largest government cover-up in history. Rep. Robert Garcia and Catherine Rampell join Tim Miller

show notes

Just announced: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, will join the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego on May 20.



And on May 21 at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from , The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage.



Grab your seats today at: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/bulwark-events

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