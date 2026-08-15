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Ben Gruder's avatar
Ben Gruder
34mEdited

"[target of right wing nut jobs] are eating/hurting/killing the dogs, the cats, your pets". It's amazing how consistently an electorally significant number of voters fall for this crap again and again. Even after being debunked. I talked with someone who admits Trump lies but still took his accusations about the reflecting pool being vandalized seriously. Carl Sagan coined the phrase 'glorification of stupidity' years ago. It's now our cultural norm. Are we doomed?

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Sawdust's avatar
Sawdust
39m

Truly there is no bottom. 🙄🥱

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