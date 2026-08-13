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Mütter May I's avatar
Mütter May I
4h

It is a fine line between “a fighter” and “a bully.” The return of the threats of violence and harassment (which was one of the factors that turned me off from Bernie to begin with) is one of the scary things I see happening again in democratic politics with the influx of DSA and DSA adjacent candidates. It is driving me personally away from the party. If you campaign with one of these influencers it is a tacit endorsement of what they say and you can’t disavow a statement six months later and sound even remotely sincere. People can disagree in a big tent but when that tent starts to feel unsafe and unwelcoming then you have jumped the shark and people will start to leave.

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Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
3h

I hadn’t followed the Talarico situation as closely, but in El-Sayed’s case, the Piker association definitely presents a problem. Piker arguably is the only reason he won the primary, as El-Sayed was polling at around ten percent before his involvement, and his Piker ties may be what sink him in the general election. What good is winning the primary if you get the nomination by means that poison your chances in the general?

The Bernie Bros of 2016 are still a sore spot for me today. It is unarguable that we would be in a significantly better place today had Clinton won the election. She would have been a great president.

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