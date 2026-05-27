(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty)

1. Irredeemable

Let’s start with two propositions:

Texas Republicans chose Ken Paxton not in spite of his corruption and personal odiousness but because of it. Paxton’s status as a crook and an adulterer was his comparative advantage. Democrats need to win a nontrivial percentage of Republicans who chose Paxton.

We’re going to unpack these ideas today and then try to understand what they mean for Democrats. How do you win voters who are motivated by a preference for criminality and vice?

I have some ideas on how to do that, actually. But be warned: They’re not very nice.