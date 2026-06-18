(Photo illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

The wicked are like the tossing sea

There is an old saw in politics that while the House of Representatives is the kiddie table of Congress, the Senate is where the adults are found. It’s a place for cooler heads, congenial relations, and thoughtful deliberation. Or, it used to be.

The so-called upper chamber is now descending into House-like chaos. But unlike many of the problems besetting the House, the Senate’s problems are not ones it created for itself. No, no. Their problems have been coming directly from the White House.

Just take a look at Trump’s disruptions of Senate business over the last few weeks.

Trump supported reauthorization of FISA 702.

He later demanded that FISA reauthorization be paired with the SAVE Act, an unrelated voter-suppression bill that has no chance of clearing the Senate.

Trump tapped Bill Pulte to serve as interim Director of National Intelligence.

Trump then nominated U.S. attorney Jay Clayton to be the permanent DNI in response to pushback he received on Pulte, including the prospect of FISA not being reauthorized.

Trump directed Clayton not to testify before the Intelligence Committee and announced he was delaying his nomination to try to force the Senate to vote on the SAVE Act.

Trump signed the “memorandum of understanding” with Iran, but withheld the text from Congress and did not brief them on its contents.

The details of the MOU, now public, show broad sanctions relief for Iran without any guarantee that the country will reduce its long-term nuclear ambitions or its support of terrorism or militant proxies.

By Wednesday, senators’ heads were spinning and their ears were blowing steam. They’ve been frustrated with Trump before. But this, to me, felt next-level. I followed the wisps of vapor through the Capitol until I found the lawmakers producing them.