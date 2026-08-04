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Anthony C Phelan, Ed.D.'s avatar
Anthony C Phelan, Ed.D.
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Once again, a sham has been perpetrated on the American people; of course, "sham" is hardly the pejorative I really want to use.

At a minimum this is a complete abuse of power, both by trump and the DOJ. The meaningless words Blanche spewed on a page are useless as neither trump's lawyers nor his kids attorney's signed the DOJ document as was the case with the original agreement; which says at any time they can resurrect the agreement without Blanche!

And, if protecting trump from IRS audit is not dubious at best, I know nothing at all. Since when (never) has a U.S. President been free from the possibility of an audit. Moreover, this sham agreement apparently frees him only from any previous audits; saving him about $100M in taxes owed if the audit succeeded.

Are we to believe that future audits can take place? Dreamers. At a minimum, trump will claim any irregularities were due to acts of the President which are now sacrosanct from prosecution due to the holy dispensation provided previously by the Supreme Court; another dubious group that should get a complete review and overhaul.

This clown has already enriched himself to the tune of $2.2B this year alone and now wants to sell advance tweets from his truth social platform to the tune of $100K A MONTH. Why don't I believe he'll pay any taxes at all on this or any other monies he's fleeced from others.

We can only hope that the ruling from the Federal Court in Florida stands; that the agreement between trump and the IRS was a pretense to bring FRAUD upon the court. That Fraud should cause any subsequent agreement of the parties to be declared null and void. I'm not holding my breath!

But, all of these acts should clearly demonstrate to all Americans (as it already is to the rest of the world) what a complete corrupt person trump, as well as his cronies really are. You are watching, along with the war on Iran, tariffs, payoffs from law firms, universities, media companies, etc., the complete destruction of the U.S. economically, the demise of the rule of law, and any previous moral or ethical standing in the world. Teach your children well!

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