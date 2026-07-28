Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Byham's avatar
James Byham
1h

Excellent , Colby is a person who despises the idea of being an American and is happily trying to install a dictatorship and doesn't mind twisting himself into a pretzel to accomplish it .

Reply
Share
TRGuymon's avatar
TRGuymon
30m

I do not disagree with the author's last paragraph, but Colby (and like many others in this administration) still comes across as an opportunist. His strategic thinking seems to bend with the political winds, changing to fit the priorities of those in power rather than reflecting a consistent set of principles. Putting himself first makes sense given his background and social circle, but it is not something to dismiss either. The consequences of our deteriorating alliances are real, and I'm afraid we won't feel many of those for many years yet.

Reply
Share

Related articles

No posts