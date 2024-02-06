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E. A. Bare's avatar
E. A. Bare
Feb 6, 2024

"There are so many other significant changes proposed in the 370-page bill that, if implemented, they would amount to one of the biggest conservative policy achievements in a generation. "

MAGA, ie the republican party could not possibly be interested in this because they are not in any way conservatives, not anymore than their orange jesus is.

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Tai's avatar
Tai
Feb 6, 2024

Generative AI and deep fakes will certainly wreck havoc. Thanks Joe for staying on top of this.

Re: border, I sincerely hope Biden and the Dems start going on offense and call Trump and Republicans for open border. Perhaps start parading border patrol agents who support the bill in press conferences.

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