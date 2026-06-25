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Rajeev's avatar
Rajeev
1h

When your as nutty and conspiratorial as Trump and you lose Q’anon support you know it hasn’t been your summer.

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McRob1234's avatar
McRob1234
1h

In the Trump administration's defense, the Q Anon belief that a reality TV show star was somehow a Messianic figure with intimate knowledge of the dark workings of the U.S. government kind of marked Q people as gullible and stupid.

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