Screen capture of Darryl Cooper during an interview with Tucker Carlson

Former Fox News primetime headliner Tucker Carlson interviewed and promoted a Nazi apologist on his podcast this week. Darryl Cooper, who posts under the grandiose pseudonym “Martyr Made” on X, sat down with Carlson for a more than two-hour bull session.

And bull there was.

Cooper characterized Winston Churchill as the “chief villain” of World War II, ignored or tried to justify Nazi war crimes on the Eastern Front, and indulged in Holocaust revisionism of the most vile kind. Carlson introduced this guest as possibly “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”

Aside from his attempts to sanitize the Holocaust and diminish the Allies’ role in stopping it during his Carlson interview, Cooper has also made lots of Nazi-sympathizing comments on X, where open antisemitism gets a pass but using the word “cisgender” can get users banned.

Just this week, Cooper argued Hitler just wanted peace—peace, and “an acceptable solution to the Jewish problem.”