FAQ: How do I add a Bulwark+ member-only feed to my podcast player?

In addition to newsletters, The Bulwark produces a number of podcasts including member-only shows and ad-free editions of our public shows. Each of these podcasts has a home on Bulwark+ site, here.

Bulwark+ members can listen to these shows through the site via your browser, via the free Substack Mobile app using your Bulwark+ profile or you can add your own private RSS feed to your third-party player of choice (like Apple Podcast, YouTube Music (formerly Google Podcasts) Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, or Overcast.)

There are two routes to adding your personal RSS feed to your player app:

Add shows individually or as single super feed found at the bottom of the page, here, or* Go to the show home on the Bulwark+ site and click on any recent episode. Just beneath the play button, you’ll see a link to “More Options” or “Listen on." Click the option that best suits you and follow the instructions.**

Player on mobile device

Player page on desktop

*Make sure you are logged-in to Bulwark+ with the email tied to your paid account before you add your private feed to your player, otherwise you might inadvertently add an open feed that doesn’t include ad-free and member-only shows.

** You’ll want to delete any existing free editions from your podcast player to avoid confusion.

Substack Podcast FAQ

Bulwark+ member-only shows:

The Secret Podcast - Exclusively for Bulwark+ members, spend Fridays with Sarah Longwell and JVL–uncensored and off the leash, here.

Just Between Us - Each Tuesday, Mona Charen is joined by a Bulwark colleague to unburden themselves on this exclusive Bulwark+ podcast, here.

Across the Move Aisle+ - Bonus, members-only mini episodes where the ATMA hosts continue the conversation. Find it here.

Thursday Night Bulwark - A weekly, informal livestream with Bulwark editors and special guests hashing out the news of the day. Bulwark+ members are invited to join in the discussion via the live chat and Q&A on Zoom. Each session is recorded and a video and audio-only version are posted here.

Ad-free editions:

The Bulwark Podcast - Tim Miller and guest discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Truth over tribalism. Principles over partisanship. here.

The Focus Group - Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events. Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of special guests will take you behind the glass to hear what real focus group participants have to say. Find it here.

Beg to Differ - A weekly roundtable podcast from The Bulwark. Mona Charen is joined by syndicated columnist Linda Chavez, Bill Galston of the Brookings Institution, and Damon Linker of The Week to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. Find it here.

The Next Level - Wednesdays, Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last gather to discuss the future of politics–unpacking the latest polls, election math and candidates, here. Available as a podcast and video program.

George Conway Explains It All - Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters. Available as a podcast and video program. here.



